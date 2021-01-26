fbpx

JUST IN: Sikhala’s Bail Hearing Postponed to Wednesday

Courts
By Staff Reporter

MDC Alliance Vice Chairperson Job Sikhala will remain detained at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison after Justice Chitapi postponed hearing of his bail appeal to Wednesday.

Sikhala’s lawyers led by Harrison Nkomo had earlier protested before Justice Chitapi that the legislator has been brought to court while shackled in leg irons.

Justice Chitapi took prison officers to task on why Sikhala was shackled in leg irons while sitting in court before ordering that in future the firebrand Zengeza legislator is not shackled in leg irons while in court.

More to follow…

Staff Reporter 4080 posts 1 comments

263Chat is a Zimbabwean media organisation focused on encouraging & participating in progressive national dialogue

More Stories

Former Zanu PF Youth Leader Back In Court For Bail Appeal

Another Weekend In Jail For Chin’ono, Sikhala And…

JUST IN: DJ Fantan, Levels Granted ZWL$10 000 Bail

1 of 204
You cannot copy content of this page
error: Content is protected !!