JUST IN: Sikhala Placed On Remand

Magistrate Lazini Ncube has dismissed Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala’s application challenging his placement on remand saying there is reasonable suspicion that he committed the alleged offence.

Sikhala through his lawyers Harrison Nkomo, Jeremiah Bhamu and Advocate Eric Matinenga had approached the Harare Magistrates court challenging the placement of their client on remand arguing that the charges levelled against him by the state do not warrant a criminal offence.

In his ruling, Magistrate Ncube said the words uttered by Sikhala shows an intention to incite people.

“Words uttered by Sikhala show he was intending to incite people. His intention is clear. What prosecution presents should constitute an offence,” he said.

Magistrate Ncube also said that there is no doubt that word depict a combative person ready to go to extreme to achieve his objective but there was no metaphor intended.

Sikhala was arrested on Friday last week and charged with inciting public violence, the same charge leveled against journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and 31 July protests organiser Jacob Ngarivhume who have now clocked 38 days in detention.