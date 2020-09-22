JUST IN: Sikhala Granted ZWL$50 000 Bail

MDC Alliance Vice Chairperson Job Sikhala has been granted $50 000 bail.
He is to report three times weekly at St Mary’s police station in Chitungwiza and is barred from posting any audio or videos inciting violence on any social media platforms.
MDC Alliance Vice Chairperson Job Sikhala has been granted $50 000 bail.
He is to report three times weekly at St Mary’s police station in Chitungwiza and is barred from posting any audio or videos inciting violence on any social media platforms.
263Chat is a Zimbabwean media organisation focused on encouraging & participating in progressive national dialogue
Recover your password.
A password will be e-mailed to you.