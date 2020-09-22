fbpx

JUST IN: Sikhala Granted ZWL$50 000 Bail

Courts
By Staff Reporter

MDC Alliance Vice Chairperson Job Sikhala has been granted $50 000 bail.

He is to report three times weekly at St Mary’s police station in Chitungwiza and is barred from posting any audio or videos inciting violence on any social media platforms.

