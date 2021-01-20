Just In: SB Moyo Dies

fbpx

By Lovejoy Mutongwiza

Foreign Affairs Minister, Sibusiso Moyo has died. Moyo is believed to have succumbed to COVID-19 fate testing positive to the virus two days ago.

Moyo’s death comes a few days after Acting President and Health Minister, Constantino Chiwenga announced that the COVID-19 pandemic was under control.

Moyo who was the husband of ZACC Chairlady Justice Loice Matanda Moyo had reportedly been fighting a kidney ailment for some time.

A liberation war hero, Moyo became popular during the November 2017 coup which toppled former President, the late Robert Mugabe.

He became the darling of the nation during the coup days after announcing the ouster of the former President.

More details to follow.

