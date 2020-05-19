Just In: RBZ Says They Found The Man Who Flaunted New Banknotes On Social Media

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has announced that it had locate the man who posted a video on social media flaunting new $5 bank notes.

The RBZ posted on Twitter that they had identified the source of the said banknotes through serial numbers against the bank’s records.

“RBZ‘s Financial Intelligence Unit with help from relevant authorities has managed to identify the man in the video that circulated on social media showing off packaged brand new $5 notes. The matter has since been referred to law enforcement agents for any further investigations,” said RBZ Governor Dr John Mangudya in a statement.

