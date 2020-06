Just In: Obadiah Moyo Granted ZWL$50k Bail

Health and Child Care minister Obadiah Moyo has been granted ZWL$50 000 bail.

The state did not oppose his bail application.

Moyo will be expected to report three times a week to Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission and not to interfere with state witnesses.

Matter remanded to July 31

Moyo was arrested yesterday on Corruption charges involving procurement of COVID-19 related medical supplies and sundries.

More to follow…