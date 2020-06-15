Just In: MDC-A ‘Abductees’ Denied Bail

The three female MDC-Alliance activists who are charged with faking abduction have been denied bail and are to remain in custody until 26 June 2020.

Harare magistrate Bianca Makwande, in her ruling said the state has compelling evidence that the trio, MP Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova, faked abduction.

She said due to the gravity of the alleged crime and the compelling evidence which the State has, the trio were a flight risk.

The accused persons are alleging that they were abducted by state agents while in police custody at Harare Central Police station.

They say they were taken by the police and then later ended up in Bindura where they were beaten and tortured.

MDC-A spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere questioned police’s decision to arrest the accused persons who prior to the charge has already reported the matter as victims of torture.

“My heart breaks for these women. Bail denied. They are in jail for reporting their torture to the police. Where is the police protection? Where is the safety? Where is the conscience of this nation?” queried Mahere.