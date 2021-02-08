fbpx

Just In: Mamombe, Chimbiri Bail Hearing Postponed to Tuesday

Courts
By Staff Reporter

High Court Judge Justice Webster Chinamhora has postponed Joana Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri’s bail hearing to tomorrow 9 February 2021 after the state requested for more time to file their response to the appeal.

Mamombe who is the Harare West legislator and Chimbiri, an MDC Alliance activist were arrested on Monday last week, charged with undermining the authority of the police.

They appeared at the Harare Magistrate court last week and were denied bail on the grounds that they had a propensity to commit crime if freed on bail.

More to follow….

