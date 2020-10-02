Just In: Khupe Granted Further MDC-T Congress Extension

The Supreme Court has granted MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe a further extension to hold the party’s extraordinary congress to November 30.

In March this year, Khupe was initially given three months to hold the extraordinary congress, but she went on to contest its practicality arguing that the country was still under Covid-19 lockdown.

Khupe has been fighting with her rival, the MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa in a nasty succession dispute following the death of MDC founding father Morgan Tsvangirai.

More to follow…