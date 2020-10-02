fbpx

Just In: Khupe Granted Further MDC-T Congress Extension

Courts
By Shorai Murwira
MDC-T acting President Thokozani Khupe

The Supreme Court has granted MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe a further extension to hold the party’s extraordinary congress to November 30.

In March this year, Khupe was initially given three months to hold the extraordinary congress, but she went on to contest its practicality arguing that the country was still  under Covid-19 lockdown.

Khupe has been fighting with her rival, the MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa in a nasty succession dispute following the death of MDC founding father Morgan Tsvangirai.

More to follow…

FCB Leaderboard
Shorai Murwira 866 posts 0 comments

Journalist based in Harare

More Stories

Baba Harare Sues Music Promoter

Underground Gold Ore Heist Robbers’ Trial in False Start

Police Arrest Murewa Ritual Murder Suspect

1 of 184
You cannot copy content of this page
error: Content is protected !!