Convenor of the July 31 anti-corruption protests and leader of Transform Zimbabwe Jacob Ngarivhume has been granted ZWL$50 000 bail by the High Court after clocking 45 days in detention.

Ngarivhume was ordered to surrender his passport, to reside at the given address and report three times a week at Waterfalls police station.

His lawyer Moses Nkomo welcomed the ruling saying they had to keep knocking at the courts to secure his freedom.

More to follow…