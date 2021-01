MDC-A spokesperson, Advocate Fadzayi Mahere announced Wednesday that she tested positive to COVID-19, two days after being released from Remand Prison.

In a Facebook post, Mahere said she has “a cough and fever”. During her time at Chikurubi Maximum Prison, Mahere said she was placed in an isolation cell at the quarantine sections.

Despite having been in an “isolation cell” and the “quarantine section” at Chikurubi Maximum Prison, I have tested positive for COVID-19, following seven days of pretrial incarceration,” she said.

“While I currently only have a cough and fever, I have chosen to share my results to draw attention to the deplorable state of our prison conditions and the very real threat faced by inmates at these facilities. I believe that in my own life, all experiences good and bad have been willed by God to teach me something deeper about humanity” Mahere further added. Zimbabwe is battling to control the virus which has spread sporadically across the country as cases continue to rise on a daily basis. As of today, Zimbabwe has recorded 28 675 confirmed cases, including 18 110 recoveries and 825 deaths.

This morning, the nation woke up to the news of the death of Foreign Affairs Minister, Sibusiso Moyo who is the latest high profile figure to succumb to the virus.