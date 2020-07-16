Just In: City Council Pegs Clinic and Hospital User Fees In USD

Harare City Council has pegged its clinic and hospital user fees in United States dollars to be paid in local currency at the prevailing inter-bank rate, 263Chat has learnt.

In an update by Harare City Council, adults and children will now pay an equivalent of US$5 and US$3 respectively while maternity fees have been pegged at US$25.

“The local component ZWL will vary on a weekly basis depending with the weekly US$​ going rate,” said the council.

According to HCC, the decision was made to ensure the viability and sustainability of the health system which is currently rated the best in the country.