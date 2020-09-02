Just In: Chin’ono Granted ZWL$10 000 Bail

High Court judge, Justice Tawanda Chitapi has ZWL$10 000 granted bail to incarcerated journalist Hopewell Chin’ono.

Chin’ono was asked to surrender his passport, reside at his given address and to report three times a week at Highlands police station.

He was also instructed to stop using his Twitter account or create another for purposes of inciting public violence.

His lawyer, Douglas Coltart said they were happy that Chin’ono had finally been granted bail while bemoaning the stringent bail conditions which he said infringe on his individual freedoms.

“Of course we are happy that our client has been granted bail that is the main purpose to ensure that he is out, of course the fact that he has been incarcerated all this time is huge injustice, his bail conditions are extremely strict, we feel that they are overly stringent, they even restrict his constitutional rights,” said Coltart.

Ngarivhume’s colleague Jacob Ngarivhume was also granted ZWL$50 000 with almost similar conditions which his lawyer Moses Nkomo said were stringent.

Ngarivhume was asked to surrender his passport, to reside at his Waterfalls address as well as reporting three times a week at Waterfalls police station.

Just like Chin’ ono he was asked to stop using his Twitter account until the matter is finalised.

Chin’ono and Ngarivhume were arrested on 20 July and charged with inciting public violence through social media.

Their freedom came after they had endured 45 days in remand prison with three bail applications dismissed.