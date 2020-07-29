Just In: Agriculture Minister Perrence Shiri Dies

Breaking News
By Staff Reporter

Agriculture minister Air Chief Marshall Retired Perrence Shiri has died early Wednesday morning, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced.

Mnangagwa made the announcement on his social media platforms.

“I am deeply saddened to inform the Nation of the death of the Minister of Agriculture, Air Chief Marshall (rtd) Perrance Shiri, a long time friend and colleague. Cde Shiri was a true patriot, who devoted his life to the liberation, independence and service of his country.MHRIP,” said Mnangagwa.

Shiri is believed to have succumbed to COVID-19 amid reports that his driver died of the pandemic a few days ago.

More to follow…

Staff Reporter 3918 posts 1 comments

263Chat is a Zimbabwean media organisation focused on encouraging & participating in progressive national dialogue

More Stories

Just In: Obadiah Moyo Granted ZWL$50k Bail

BREAKING NEWS: Burundi President Dies Of Heart Attack

MDC Alliance Vice Presidents Biti And Karenyi Arrested

1 of 38
You cannot copy content of this page
error: Content is protected !!