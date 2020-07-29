Just In: Agriculture Minister Perrence Shiri Dies

Agriculture minister Air Chief Marshall Retired Perrence Shiri has died early Wednesday morning, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced.

Mnangagwa made the announcement on his social media platforms.

“I am deeply saddened to inform the Nation of the death of the Minister of Agriculture, Air Chief Marshall (rtd) Perrance Shiri, a long time friend and colleague. Cde Shiri was a true patriot, who devoted his life to the liberation, independence and service of his country.MHRIP,” said Mnangagwa.

Shiri is believed to have succumbed to COVID-19 amid reports that his driver died of the pandemic a few days ago.

