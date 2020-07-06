July 31 Demo Meant To Distract Our Congress- Mwonzora

MDC-T secretary general, Douglas Mwonzora says the planned nationwide demonstration slated for the 31st of July and is organized by Transform Zimbabwe (TZ) leader, Jacob Ngarivhume is a premeditated plot to disrupt his party Congress to be held in Harare on the same day.

In an interview with 263Chat, Mwonzora said it was no coincidence that the demonstration is being held on the day of their Congress and is also organized by an ally to the MDC-Alliance.

“We have earmarked the 31st as the day of our congress and we have published a notice of the holding of the congress on that day and this was before these people had arranged their so called demonstration. We have no doubt in our minds that this demonstration is being organized to disturb our congress,” Mwonzora said.

Ngarivhume was one of the principals in the MDC-Alliance during the 2018 harmonized elections before breaking from the union post-election but still maintained cordial relations with the Alliance.

Mwonzora argue that since the date for the MDC-T congress was already public knowledge after putting it on notice, there could be no other possible explanation for scheduling a demonstration on the same date.

“We have absolutely nothing to do with the so called demonstration it’s just a counter event. The fact of the matter is that there was a notice published that our congress is on the 31ST,” added Mwonzora who also accentuated that the “plot” will not deter the MDC-T from proceeding with its congress.

“We are ready for the congress and preparations are ongoing. It’s going to be held in Harare, at Showground but we may be asked to organize more venues than one due to the health hazards which will give need for social distancing,” he added.

Mwonzora’s sentiments are a reflection of the heated and treacherous politics unfolding between the two MDC formations following recent developments that have decimated the former main opposition party.

Ngarivhume last week tweeted, proposing a national demonstration on the 31st of July against the obtaining economic meltdown in the country, but analysts say the TZ leader could be just a pawn in the MDC fights.

“On the 31st of July I’m proposing a national demonstration. People are suffering so that Mnagagwa can live out his fantasy to be a president. As a people we need to think logically,” Ngarivhume tweeted.