Journalists Remanded In Custody

A Harare magistrate has remanded into custody two journalists who were yesterday arrested while conducting their duties at Parktown Hospital.

Samuel Takawira (263Chat) and Frank Chikowore (Freelance) are being charged for contravening Section 11 (B) of SI 83 of 2020, Public Health (Covid-19 Prevention, Containment and Treatment) (National Lockdown) Order 2020 Chapter 1517, “Fails or Refuses without sufficient cause to comply with any request made or direction given by a police officer.”

Takawira and Chikowore were arrested while making a follow up to the three MDC youth assembly members who were abducted and tortured last week and are currently admitted at the hospital.

The two who are represented by lawyer Paidamoyo Saurombe appeared at Mbare magistrate with the State opposing bail.

They are due to appear in court on Tuesday.