Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono Granted Bail

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has been granted bail at the High Court ending 20 days of confinement at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

Chin’ono is facing charges of peddling falsehoods after he tweeted that police had beaten an infant to death while enforcing Covid-19 lockdown rules.

Zengeza West Member of Parliament, Job Sikhala and MDC Alliance national spokesperson Advocate Fadzayi Mahere are also facing the same charges with the former still incarcerated after the courts denied him bail. Mahere has since been granted bail.

High Court judge, Justice David Foroma ruled that his old bail conditions will apply on the latest application and must also pay Zwl$20 000 at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Human Rights lawyer Dougie Coltart announced the latest developments on twitter.

“Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has been granted bail by the High Court ending his 20 day incarceration at Chikurubi Maximum Prison. Bail conditions the same as his first case plus an additional ZWL $20,000. @daddyhope is expected to be released later today,” posted Coltart

United Kingdom based Constitutional expert Alex Magaisa also tweeted saying Chin’ono should not have been detained.

“Finally, after enduring 3 weeks at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison and exposure to COVID-19, Hopewell Chin’ono @daddyhope is granted bail. He should never have been arrested let alone detained or denied bail by the hopeless magistrates’ court. There’s NO offence!” said Magaisa

Chin’ono is being represented by lawyers, Harrison Nkomo and Paida Saurombe from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.