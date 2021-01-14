Journalist Chin’ono Denied Bail

Harare magistrate Lazini Ncube has denied bail to incarcerated journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono saying the state has a strong case against the anti-corruption activist who was arrested and charged with communicating falsehoods.

In denying Chin’ono bail, Magistrate Ncube said, “there was overwhelming evidence against Chin’ono as the child he alleged to have died from a police baton stick attack is still alive.”

Ncube also stated that Chin’ono committed the current offence while on bail for other pending matters before the courts.

The state alleges that Chin’ono published a false statement to members of the public on Twitter between 5 January 2021 and 7 January 2021 falsely alleging that a child had been beaten to death by a police officer after law enforcement agents indiscriminately assaulted the mother of the child in Harare.

The statement, the state alleged reads; “This is the most heart breaking video I have seen in a long time. A child was beaten to death

by a Zimbabwean police officer after he indiscriminately beat up the mother of a nine-month old child resulting in him striking the child

in the head with button stick! Why Why Why does the regime rely on violence against its citizens. Why Why Why?, When will this end???,

Police violence in Zimbabwe is institutionalised and casually encouraged by the ruling ZANU PF elites publicly.”

The state further charged that the statement was false as Chin’ono had not verified it as true and intended to undermine public confidence in ZRP.

Meanwhile, two opposition Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDCA) official members, Fadzai Mahere, spokesperson and Job Sikhala were also apprehended and locked up over the same offence.

Chin’ono was remanded in custody to 18 February for routine remand.