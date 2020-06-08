Join My Party, Linda Masarira Invites Chamisa

Labour, Economists and African Democrats (LEAD) party founder, Linda Masarira has sarcastically offered the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDC-A) leader, Nelson Chamisa a chance to work with her amidst the latter’s clashes with his rival Thokozani Khupe over control of the party.

Posting on Twitter today, Masarira empathised with Chamisa urging him to rebrand his movement while also extending an olive branch to the charismatic politician to join her movement.

“How have you been my brother? I have been following the events unfolding between your party and MDC-T. For your sanity, my advise to you is rebrand, restrategise and/or join LEAD and let’s work together,” he said.

Meanwhile, MDC-A has vowed to regain control of Morgan Tsvangirai House, formerly Harvest House, allegedly “seized” by the Thokozani Khupe-led MDC with the aid from security forces last night.