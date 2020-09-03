Job Sikhala Denied Bail

Opposition MDC Alliance Deputy Chairperson and Zengeza West legislator, Job Sikhala has been denied bail and remanded in custody to 17 September for routine remand.

Sikhala was arrested on the 21st of August and charged with inciting public violence.

In denying bail to Sikhala, Harare Magistrate Lazini Ncube said that it took the police a long time to arrest him and that he did not submit himself to the police despite knowing that he was wanted for an interview.

Sikhala’s defence counsel made up of Advocate Eric Matinenga, Jeremiah Bhamu and Harrison Nkomo had told the court that their client was entitled to bail he is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

They had also brought three witnesses to prove that their client was a strong candidate for bail including Beatrice Mtetwa who said she represented Sikhala in Masvingo when he was facing treason charges.

The state, on the other hand, argued that it took the police a long time to arrest him to locate him from his hiding place yet he knew that he was on a list wanted persons.

Speaking to journalists outside the court, Sikhala’s lawyer Harrison Nkomo said they disagreed with the ruling.

Nkomo added that Sikhala had instructed them to file an appeal with the High Court.

Sikhala had an initial application against his placement on remand dismissed by the same magistrates court last week.