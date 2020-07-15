Joanna Mamombe Named Among World Top 5 Young Politicians

MDC Alliance legislator for Harare West, Joanna Mamombe has been named as one of the winners of the annual One Young World Politician of the Year.

She won the award together with Erik Marquardt (33) of Germany, Michael Tubbs (30), United States, Sarah Elago (30), The Philippines, and Zarifa Ghafari (28), Afghanistan.

According to the organisers One Young World, the Politician of the Year Award recognises five of the world’s most outstanding politicians between the ages of 18 – 35, who are using their positions to have a positive impact on young people in their communities and countries.

Mamombe is currently facing charges of falsifying reports of being abducted and tortured emanating from a demonstrations she led during the Covid-19 lockdown in May.