Jimu Kunaka Bail Ruling Reserved to 2 February

Political activist and National Patriotic Front (NPF) member Jim Kunaka’ s bail judgment has been pushed to Tuesday 2 February following the conclusion of submissions from both parties.

Kunaka has been locked up at Chikurubi maximum prison for more than a month now is facing allegations of inciting the public to to protest against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government prior to the 31 July 2020 anti-corruption protest organised by Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume.

His lawyer Munyaradzi Bwanya told 263Chat they approached the High Court seeking the release of his client after the magistrate court denied him bail on the grounds that he demonstrated the propensity to abscond since he was on the run for five months in denying the bail.

Meanwhile, High Court judge, Justice Davison Foroma has denied bail to Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) leader Allan Moyo who has been languishing in remand prison since 7 December when he was arrested on charges of inciting commuters at Copacabana to revolt against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.