Jah Prayzah Sends Heart-Warming Message For Arrested Chin’ono

Despite a social media spat between journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono and popular musician Jah Prayzah last week, the latter has sent a heart-warming message to the former who was nabbed By the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) last night for contempt of court and obstructing the course of justice.

In a statement by the ZRP national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, “Allegations are that between 25th and 27th October 2020, the suspect (Chin’ono)used his Twitter account @daddyhope to post messages that impaired the dignity, reputation and authority of the court.”

Following this arrest, the Kutonga Kwaro singer shared a picture of Chin’ono on his social medi which he captioned, “You are always in our prayers mukoma (brother).”

Last week, Chino’no shared post on social media which was somewhat construable to an attack on Jah Prayzah’s persona by implying that the crooner is linked to the current regime.

Responding to this attack, Jah Prayzah hit back at Chin’ono who he accused of pursuing divisive tendencies that do not foster nation-building.

The altercation came on the backdrop of Zimbabwe’s polarized society where political affiliation is a highly emotive topic. The situation has seen most artistes opting to take a back seat when it comes to engaging in public political debates.