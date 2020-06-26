Jah Prayzah Bags Another Endorsement

Multi-award winning crooner, Jah Prayzah has bagged yet another endorsement with one of the country’s leading property development companies West Property Zimbabwe as the firm’s brand ambassador.

Announcing the development on social media, the “Kutonga Kwaro” singer said his success is testimony that no profession should be regarded worthless because it is the amount of work invested in any line of work which determines success. “Kare takakura zvichinzi magitare ndeechirombe (we grew up on the pre-text being a musician is only for people who lack focus) and a lot of talent went untapped because people never saw it as a viable sector or career choice. Well, I am here to say, its the dedication and hard work you put into anything that makes it viable.

“Today I am so excited to partner with @westpropzimbabwe, a leading property developer in Zimbabwe to inspire the youth in making the right decisions to secure our future and that of our children. I will be investing and also working with them in the numerous property options they have,” said Jah Prayzah.

West Property Zimbabwe adds to the lanky crooner’s catalogue of endorsements that include Jan Jam Men’s Wear, ZOL and Nash Paints.

Celebrating the milestone, Jah Prayzah’s manager, Keen Mushapaidze said, “I jumped onto this bus not knowing exactly where we were going but I had so much confidence in the driver. Jah Prayzah you continue to shine every single day and congratulations on the West Property Zimbabwe brand endorsement deal plus your major property investment. May God continue to use you to inspire many other youths out there.”