Irvine’s Charms Orphanage On Egg Day

Leading eggs and chicken producer, Irvine’s Zimbabwe celebrated this year’s World Egg Day with a difference by sharing a breakfast with Kudakwashe orphanage in Harare’s Stoneridge suburb where the company also donated 3000 eggs and 100kg of chickens.

World Egg Day was established by the International Egg Commission in Vienna in 1996 to raise awareness on the important nutritional role of the eggs in human life and the day is celebrated on the second Friday of October each year.

“Eggs have been recognised as a protein powerhouse for many years as they contain the highest quality protein naturally available. As we join the rest of the world to celebrate this day, at Irvine’s Zimbabwe, we recognise that the benefits of eating eggs are far more wide-ranging than protein alone, with eggs offering a healthy and sustainable source of essential nutrients needed for all stages of life,” said Irvine’s Commercial Director Mr Anele Zunga.

“It is known that eggs contain the majority of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants required by the human body, eggs are often referred to as natures ‘vitamin pill’, and for good reason. Eggs contain 14 essential nutrients, including vitamins A, B and E, as well as folate, iron and zinc,” he said.

Kudakwashe Children’ Home started in 2015 and is today home to 27 children and supports about a thousand people in the community with free meals.

“It was driven by passion. Passion for children and being a mother of many vulnerable children,” said the home’s principal director, Rachel Ziki.