In Pictures: Sikhala And Chin’ono At Harare Magistrate Court

News
By Munashe Chokodza
Job Sikala- MP for Zengeza West arriving at Harare Magistrate Court where he is facing charges of allegedly posting falsehoods on social media

MDC Alliance Deputy National Chairman Job Sikala and Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono toady are in court where they are facing charges of allegedly posting falsehoods on social media.

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono arriving at Harare Magistrate Court where he is facing charges of allegedly posting falsehoods on social media
Jeremiah Bamu, one of the Lawyers who are representing Hopewell arriving at Harare Magistrate Court
Harrison Khomo, Tendai Biti, and Jeremiah Bamu at Harare Magistrate Court

