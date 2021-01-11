In Pictures: Sikhala And Chin’ono At Harare Magistrate Court
MDC Alliance Deputy National Chairman Job Sikala and Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono toady are in court where they are facing charges of allegedly posting falsehoods on social media.
Journalist based in Harare
