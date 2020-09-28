fbpx

In Pictures: MDC T Harare Youth Assembly 2014 Structures Harvest House Take Over

News
By Munashe Chokodza
MDC Youths who took over harvest house.
MDC T youths chatting with ZRP Boss
ZRP officer maintaining peace at Harvest House
Members of ZRP camped outside Harvest House
Journalist capturing the arrest of MDC youths.
Heavy Police outside Harvest House MDC THead Office
MDC T youths arrested at Harvest House.
Senior ZRP officer at Havrect house.
Munashe Chokodza 420 posts 0 comments

Journalist based in Harare

