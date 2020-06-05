In Pictures: MDC Alliance Leaders Arrested #263Chat By Munashe Chokodza On Jun 5, 2020 Chinoputsa confronting a police officer while being arrested. Share Chinoputsa confronting a police officer while being arrested. Lovemore Chinoputsa shouting while being arrested Lovemore Chinoputsa resisting arrest at harvest house Lovemore Chinoputsa being dragged by Police offers into their truck. Police officer arresting MDC Alliance Vice-president Lynette Kore MDC-T Rebels who invaded harvest house yesterday. Pic by Munashe Chokodza/263Chat Tendai Biti and MDC Alliance speaking to Senior police office at Harvest House. Pic by Munashe Chokodza/263Chat Tendai Biti being arrest at Harvest House. Pic By Munashe Chokodza/263Chat Lovemore ChinoputsaMDC AllianceTendai BitiZimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Share FacebookTwitterGoogle+ReddItWhatsAppPinterestEmailViberLinkedin