In Pictures: MDC Alliance Leaders Arrested

By Munashe Chokodza
Chinoputsa confronting a police officer while being arrested.
Lovemore Chinoputsa shouting while being arrested
Lovemore Chinoputsa resisting arrest at harvest house
Lovemore Chinoputsa being dragged by Police offers into their truck.
Police officer arresting MDC Alliance Vice-president Lynette Kore
MDC-T Rebels who invaded harvest house yesterday. Pic by Munashe Chokodza/263Chat
Tendai Biti and MDC Alliance speaking to Senior police office at Harvest House. Pic by Munashe Chokodza/263Chat
Tendai Biti being arrest at Harvest House. Pic By Munashe Chokodza/263Chat
