In Pictures: Covid -19 Burials Increase

News
By Munashe Chokodza
Funeral parlour workers wearing protective gear carry a casket to the grave of a COVID-19 victim at Zororo Memorial Park.
Funeral parlour workers wearing protective gear carry a casket to the grave of a covid -19 victim at Zororo Memorial Park, in Chitungwiza. (Picture by Munashe Chokodza/263Chat)
Funeral parlour workers wearing protective gear prepare to lower a casket into the grave of a covid -19 victim at Zororo Memorial Park, in Chitungwiza.( Picture by Munashe Chokodza/263Chat)
Funeral parlour workers wearing protective gear carry a casket  out of a hearse to the grave of a COVID-19 victim.
Munashe Chokodza 429 posts 0 comments

Journalist based in Harare

