Imported Vehicles To Undergo Radiation Inspection

The Radiation Protection Authority of Zimbabwe (RPAZ) has directed that all vehicles imported from countries that experienced nuclear incidents be inspected for radiation contamination with immediate effect.

Radiation Protection Authority of Zimbabwe is a regulatory body established under the Radiation Protection Act [Chapter 15:15] with a mandate to protect the people and the environment from the adverse effects of ionizing radiation.

The directive comes at a time when there has been an influx of ex Japan owned vehicles in the country. Japan experienced a nuclear accident at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in 2011 after it succumbed to an earthquake and a tsunami.

In a statement, RPAZ chief executive officer Justice Chipuru said inspection of imported vehicles was now a requirement under Statutory Instrument 281 of 2020.

“Radiation Protection Authority of Zimbabwe wishes to inform you that it is now a requirement in terms of Statutory Instrument 281 of 2020 titled Radiation Protection (Safety and Security of Radiation Sources) (Amendment) Regulations, 2020 (No. 5) that all vehicles being imported into Zimbabwe from countries that experienced Nuclear Incidents (Japan) be inspected for radiation contamination with immediate effect.” said Chipuru.

Light motor vehicle and minibus contamination per vehicle is pegged at US$10 inspection with de contamination per vehicle pegged at US$50 while buses, heavy vehicles, haulage trucks and trailers paying US$20 for contamination inspection and US$100 decontamination per vehicle.

RPAZ spokesperson Chamu Murava said they will be monitoring vehicles imported into the country as part of their mandate to protect the environment.

“As part of our mandate to protect the people and the environment against the effects of radiation, we will be monitoring vehicles being imported into Zimbabwe to assess if they are not contaminated with radiation.

“This is standard practice meant to enhance the safety of the people against possible exposure to radiation and is done for imports from countries that have experienced nuclear disasters, including vehicles.” said Murava.

He said teams from the Radiation Protection Authority of Zimbabwe will be deployed at the country’s ports of entry to monitor the vehicles and decontaminate on site.

“Our teams will be deployed at the country’s ports of entry to monitor the vehicles being imported into the country and if any are found to be contaminated, these will be isolated and decontaminated on site in line with SI 281 of 2020 (Radiation Protection Safety and Security Amendment Regulations 2020 no. 5).” he said