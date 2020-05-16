Ignite Youth Organisation Set To Reward Outstanding Covid-19-Impact Solutions

Vibrant youth organisation Ignite Youth is running a nationwide contest for young people aged between 15 and 25 years with ideas and initiatives instrumental in addressing the negative impact of COVID-19 on education, informal sector, mental health and hygiene.

Themed I Will Step Up Challenge (#Iwillstepup), the competition, running until 19 June, will afford four outstanding ideas in the aforementioned categories a chance to win ZWL 2 000 price money that will go towards the implementation of the ideas.

The winners will also get mentorship and training from Ignite Youth Social Impact Incubator to help improve the ideas and increase the impact of their work.

Speaking to 263Chat, Ignite Youth Organization Administration Manager and Events Coordinator, Passmore Gezana said this is in line with the organisation’s mandate to help young people discover their purpose, pursue it, hone their skills within their area of purpose and use their purpose to ultimately impact other young people.

“In light of the COVID-19 global pandemic, now, more than ever has become a critical time for us all to support each other as we all have a social responsibility to act with care and caution, both towards ourselves and each other.

“Therefore, we have re-launched the #Iwillstepup campaign focusing on helping young people around Zimbabwe to lead projects that address the impact of COVID-19 thereby making a difference in their communities and society,” he said.

Ideas and their implementation should take into account the precautions, legislation and rules outlined by the government concerning COVID-19 – Statutory Instrument 83 of 2020.

Digital and tech ideas are welcome to apply and should take into consideration affordability and accessibility for all or most populations.

They should also include a gender lens and how they will respond to the needs of women and girls.

Participation Instructions are as follows…

STEP 1: You will need to post an #iwillstepup picture of yourself holding a sign stating very briefly what you will step up to do for example ‘#iwillstepup and teach children maths online during the #covid19pandemic #igniteyouthorg #letsfightcovid19 #pursuingpurpose’ and tag Ignite Youth Organisation on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Make sure you do this before the 19 June 2020.

Our Social Media Handles are as follows:

Facebook: @igniteyouthorganisation

Instagram: @igniteyouthorg

Twitter: @igniteyouthorg

STEP 2: You should find a friend or colleague to implement the idea with, who will be your #stepupbuddy. Your #stepupbuddy should also take a photo holding a sign supporting the idea, and here is an example ‘my #stepupbuddy and I are determined to help children learn maths during #covid19pandemic. #igniteyouthorg #2ndAnniversary #pursuingpurpose’ and tag Ignite Youth Organisation on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Make sure you do this before the 19 June 2020.

STEP 3: You must submit your idea or project through this platform. Deadline for all ideas to be submitted is by the 19 June 2020 by midnight, Zimbabwean time. You will be expected to share the social media links to your #iwillstepup picture and #stepupbuddy photo when you submit your application. So make sure you have done all the steps above before you submit the application.

STEP 4: Applications will be read by our partners and operational team. On the 25th of June, we will shortlist 20 ideas or projects which will be announced on our social media channels. We will also notify them through email.

STEP 5: The 20 shortlisted ideas will be invited to attend an online workshop on 26 June on how they can fine tune their ideas to achieve impact. It is important for you to attend if you are shortlisted. Attending this online workshop will be advantageous to you for the next step.

STEP 6: We will post the 20 shortlisted ideas on our Facebook page on Tuesday 30 June. If your idea is one of the 20, you must get as many likes and shares for your idea on our Facebook page. The deadline for getting your friends to like and share your post is Sunday 5 July, midnight, Zimbabwe time.

STEP 7: The four ideas or projects with the most likes and shares will be announced on our social media channels on Tuesday 7 July and will win a start-up grant of $2000 bond for each idea or project! The four top ideas or projects will be invited for an online awarding ceremony to be advised.

Make sure you tag IGNITE Youth Organisation in all your posts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.!!!

Whether it’s teaching children maths online, providing mental health inspiration, sewing protective gear, advocating for the informal sector or something completely different, you can make a huge difference. There are lots of ways you can take action, whilst practising social distancing.

Taking small positive actions can make a big difference! By taking action you will not only benefit your community, you will also gain skills and experience that will help you to achieve great things at school, in further education and in your chances to find a job or to land a scholarship.

In this section, you will find information on how you can get involved and participate in this Challenge. So don’t sit back and wait for positive change to happen. Make it happen now. Say #iwillstepup to make a difference!

Terms and conditions:

– Once the winners are selected and awarded the prize, they are expected to execute the project within two months of winning the grant and share with IGNITE Youth Organisation on the activities they would have done.

– This is a nationwide campaign. In the event that the winners are from outside of Harare, the organisation will make the necessary arrangements for them to receive the money.

– The age range for applying is 15-25 years.

– The maximum number of entries you can submit with your step up buddy to the competition is 1.

– The period to submit your ideas/projects is from 13 May to 19 June midnight Zimbabwe time.

– Any entries received after the closing of the competition will be invalid and will not be entered into the competition.

– Applications will be read by our partners and operational team. Our decision in respect of all matters to do with the competition will be final and no correspondence will be entered into.

– We may undertake publicity activities relating to competitions and prize awards. The participants therefore agree to the use of their name, photograph and disclosure of town or region of residence in any post-prize-winning publicity names, surnames, towns or regions of residence and prize details.

For more information please feel free to contact us:

info@igniteyouth.co.zw

+263-787-360-337