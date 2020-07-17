I Miss Stunner: Mudiwa

Popular rapper, Mudiwa Hood has said he misses his unwell counterpart Desmond “Stunner” Chideme and their cat and mouse relationship.

Reports say Stunner is not in good health and has been admitted at a private medical facility in Harare.

The duo is known for frequently making headlines over jabs they constantly throw at each other on social media.

In a short audio clip shared on Twitter, the “Ndaita Mari” singer wished Stunner a quick recovery as he expressed how much he misses him.

“To be honest, I miss Mudhara Dziva (Stunner), had he been here I’m sure we would be trending right now over trolls we launch at each other. Get well soon my boy, please, get well soon, we have some unfished business to take care of,” said Mudiwa.

Meanwhile, Stunner’s ex-wife, Olinda Chapel was also making headlines recently fighting in Stunner’s corner following an unsanctioned soliciting of funds to help the rapper with his medical bills by socialite, Mandla Gumbo.

Chapel told Gumbo that he had “no business asking for help on Stunner’s behalf giving the impression that he needs help. You don’t add someone that is sick stress by getting him trolled.”