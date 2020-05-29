I Am Up To The Challenge, Says Mahere On New Appointment

Renowned constitutional lawyer and newly appointed MDC Alliance information secretary, Advocate Fadzayi Mahere says she is geared to take on her new role as party spokesperson.

By Eustance Mushangwe

Mahere, who contested and lost the Mount Pleasant parliamentary seat in 2018 elections was earlier appointed MDC Alliance Education Secretary before her elevation to party Spokesperson yesterday

Writing on Twitter late Thursday, Mahere who received a virtual applause, said she is up to the new challenge.

“Humbled. I take on this responsibility bearing in mind the huge task ahead as the Alliance begins to reshape the narrative,” Mahere wrote.

Mahere said she will revamp party communications platforms to relay the labour backed movement’s ideological clarity.

“We shall ensure the position of our party in all things political, social and economic is made clear and easily accessible for citizens to understand and partner,” Mahere added.

Mahere replaced Hwange legislator Daniel Molokole who has been redeployed to the party’s branding department.

Mahere will be deputised by Clifford Hlatshwayo and Felix Magalela Maga Sibanda.