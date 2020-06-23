Hopewell Chin’ono Not Bothered By Threats

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono says he is not bothered by threats from politicians and individuals following his exposure of corrupt officials within Government.

Speaking during a live online TV programme Chin’ono said the threats are meant to distract him from the real issues in the country.

“It’s actually good that they are doing that, it actually exposes that they are not interested in addressing issues to do with corruption. They are interested in attacking individuals, I have been called a British spy, an American spy, gay, fraudster and all sorts of things, it comes on the territory of being a journalist.

“What matters is the truth and when someone calls you gay or British spy and you are not. Why should you be bothered about that? The idea is to distract you to create a side show where you are distracted and stop focusing on issues of corruption. I am not bothered about that I focus on corruption.” Chin’ono said

Chin’ono has been on the front blasting and exposing Government deals on micro blogging twitter prompting the ruling Zanu PF and Government to issue statements warning the journalist.

He has claimed credit to the exposure of the deal between Government and Drax International where the latter was unprocedurally awarded a tender to supply medical equipment despite the company not being a medical firm.