Hope of Life Comes To the Rescue of Budiriro Flash Floods Victims

A local organisation has handed a lifeline to the Budiriro flash flood victims who lost most of their valuables by donating an assortment of groceries.

By Tafadzwa Muranganwa

Speaking at the handover of the groceries to over 45 households,Hope of Life vice chairperson Wilson Gwati said the gesture came as a result of the realisation that most of its target group who are the orphaned and vulnerable children had been badly affected by the disaster.

“We work mostly with orphaned and vulnerable children and the flash floods have taken a toll on their livelihoods hence we have come in to alleviate the dire situation.

“The disaster struck at a time when the country is grappling with Covid-19 and this has worsened the situation,”Gwati said.

The Hope of Life vice chairperson went on to allay fears of partisan distribution of the food hampers saying the process was transparent and inclusive.

“We are an apolitical organisation and when we donate we don’t look at beneficiaries’ political persuasion but we ensure that everyone is eligible for the hand-outs.

“The organisation also support people with disabilities and those suffering from chronic ailments,” added Mr Gwati.

Apart from donating groceries, the organisation which was formed in 2019 does cater for intervention in education, health, pyscho-social support and legal services.

The Budiriro flash flood victims who benefitted got each a hamper comprising of 10kg roller meal,500g of sugar beans and dried fish(matemba),2 litres of cooking oil,2kgs of Sugar and 2kgs of salt and 1 bar of washing soap.

For 77-year-old George Makombe ,the donation was indeed a kind gesture which he was at loss of words to thank.

“I am very much delighted and don’t know how to express my gratitude because last time when the floods visited upon us 4 years ago no one intervened to give us food,” attributed Makombe.

Another beneficiary who hailed the gesture was Eric Tanyanyiwa ,a disabled vendor ,who said because of the current national lockdown he has been struggling to feed his family.

“I am a vendor and because of the lockdown I have not been able to go to work so this hamper is going to be very handy in ensuring that my wife and 5 children have food on the table,” he said.

The legislator of the area, Costa Machingauta urged other like-minded organisation to emulate Hope of Life to ensure that not only the flood victims get help but that other households struggling to make ends meet get livelihoods support since the national lockdown is affecting many.