Homelink Delivers On Bindura’s Brockdale Housing

In line with its house provision mandate, Homelink has delivered comfortable low to medium density houses in Bindura’s Brockdale suburb.

To date at least 100 families are currently housed in the suburb, a significant contribution towards both the growth and development of Bindura town, as well as expansion of the national housing stock.

Brockdale, Bindura housing units are in a development located 4.3km from Bindura town along Shamva road, opposite Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU).

The site has 329 completed housing units with only 180 units remaining. The housing units are ideal for start-up families and also pose as a good investment opportunity considering the proximity to the University.

“We are pleased with the development and can confirm that we have adequately catered for all income brackets, both local and the diaspora. We recently also opened up mortgage financing for Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), Embassies and International Organisations employees. The houses are currently selling and are moving fast because of their affordable nature.” said Wellington Mutizwa Acting Managing Director for Homelink

The Brockdale housing project is just one of several projects which Homelink is undertaking across the country. Come December 2020 the institution will deliver modern and imposing cluster units in Marlborough Harare.

Homelink seeks to extend these essential amenities to thousands of households across the country at reasonable costs in support of the government’s target of attaining upper-middle-income status by 2030.

Homelink has acquired vast land banks to construct housing facilities for Zimbabweans living in the Diaspora, low income and middle-income earners, amid a growing accommodation backlog. For more information visit www.homelink.co.zw