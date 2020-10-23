Holy Ten Wants To Emulate Publicity-Shy Winky D

Hip hop star and man of the moment Holy Ten (real name Mukudzei Chitsama) has expressed his desire to emulate a secretive life portrayed by Zimdancehall kingpin Winky D.

Although maintaining a low-key lifestyle is hardly synonymous with Hip Hop culture which usually thrives on extravagance and show-off, the Ndaremerwa singer however said learning from Winky D’s publicity-free template will save him from distractions.

“In my mind I have created a space where I have drawn inspiration from different sources and number one is Winky D. His life is private, I die for that privacy, you won’t know anything happening in his life unless he tells you or his people tell you. That maturity he has to keep what doesn’t need to be on the internet off the internet I dig that,” he said.

In reference to upcoming artistes, Holy Ten said they should learn to produce music on their own first to discover and perfect themselves before stepping into recording studios.

“Work on yourself before you join a group, studios and Hip Hop squads where you could be exposed to local rap music. While that is good for exposure, I would advise them to start from their bedrooms, learning the genre, production and everything that has to do with what you want to pursue before going out there,” he added

Holy Ten who sticks out as one of 2020’s biggest discoveries on the local music scene together with Poptain and Van Choga, popped into limelight when a video clip from his offering titled Ndaramerwa started circulating on social media a few months ago.