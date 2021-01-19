Hold Museveni Accountable, MDC Alliance Tells International Community

Opposition MDC Alliance has added its voice to growing concern over the credibility of the just ended general elections in Uganda, calling on the international community to hold President-elect Kaguta Museveni to account.

Museveni, one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders with 35 years in power, won the election against 10 other candidates including opposition frontrunner, popular singer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu also known as Bobi Wine.

In a statement, Secretary for International Affairs, Gladys Hlatywayo said they were deeply concerned over reports of human rights abuses pre, during and after the elections.

“The Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDC A) is deeply concerned by the just-ended fundamentally flawed elections in Uganda. The elections were marred by human rights abuses and fell short of regional and international standards governing democratic elections including the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance.

“We urge the international community to hold President Yoweri Museveni’s government to account and not to lower the bar for free, fair and democratic elections as doing so encourages dictators across the African continent,” said Hlatywayo

She said Museveni contradicted himself by manipulating the country’s constitution in order to extend his stay in power.

“Despite criticizing African leaders who subverted democratic processes to remain in power during his early days, President Yoweri Museveni manipulated the country’s Constitution to remove the presidential age limit in order to extend his stay in power as one of Africa’s longest-serving authoritarian leaders.

“In the run-up to the January 2021 elections, 54 citizens were killed and dozens of others were arrested following riots that were triggered by the arrest of Presidential Candidate Bobi Wine for allegedly violating Covid 19 regulations whilst internet was shut down,” she said.

Museveni was re-elected President for a sixth term in a vote his rival has rejected as rigged. The election commission said Museveni won in a landslide, with 58.64% of the vote, Wine received 34.83% of the vote.

Wine said he had evidence of fraud and intimidation, but he did not provide details of that alleged evidence, saying his team would share it when communications lines were restored. Internet was switched off in the run up to the election.