High Court Postpones Ruling On Ngarivhume’s Freedom Bid

Courts
By Staff Reporter
High Court judge, Justice Siyabona Msithu has postponed to Wednesday 2 September his ruling on a bail appeal by incarcerated opposition leader and convener of the 31 July anti-corruption protests, Jacob Ngarivhume, his lawyer Professor Lovemore Madhuku has confirmed.

The ruling was expected either Monday or Tuesday this week but Msithu has pushed the date further prolonging Ngarivhume’s time in detention since his arrest on 20 July ahead of a planned anti-corruption protest.

He together with journalist Hopewell Chin’ono were charged with inciting public violence and had their bail applications thrown away three times.

More to follow…

