High Court Orders Mutare City Council Off Hotel Stand

MUTARE– High Court Judge, Justice Hlekani Mwayera has ordered City of Mutare to stop interfering in local businessman Asimwari Mujuru’s hotel construction project which is currently underway at the scenic Christmas pass.

The judgment came after Mujuru approached the High Court to stop the local municipality from interfering in the possession and ownership of stand number 5221 Mutare Township which is being developed into a hotel.

“The respondents (Mutare City Council) are further ordered not to interfere with the applicant’s ownership, possession and control of stand 5221 Mutare Township in Christmas Pass area except through legitimate process, the respondents to pay the costs,” reads part of the judgment.

The court heard that On 15 September 2020, the respondents Mutare Municipal Police went Stand 5221 Mutare township, Christmas Pass and destroyed applicant’s temporary structure.

The respondent officials (Mutare City Council) went on to destroy the structure and took the materials specified in the draft order detailed in the prayer spelt out above the applicant.

Justice Mwayera further heard that council seized bags of cement, damp course, reinforcement bars, two wheel barrows, roofing timber, tents, sixteen iron sheets, pick and shovels on the grounds that the developer did not have approved building plans for the hotel.

Mujuru was represented by prominent Mutare lawyer Chris Ndlovu.