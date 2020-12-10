Harare Demolitions Roundly Condemned

Opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has condemned the ‘heartless and cruel’ demolition of houses in Harare urging those responsible to halt the operation.

City of Harare has demolished houses in a number of suburbs including Greendale, Budiriro and Donnybroke Extension among other areas on the grounds that the land was illegally acquired.

MDC Alliance, the dominant party in Harare has distanced itself from the ongoing demolitions saying they are being sanctioned by Local government minister July Moyo, Provincial minister Oliver Chidawu and Provincial Development Coordinator Tafadzwa Muguti.

Chamisa castigated the demolitions saying it violated human rights, dignity and security of persons while urging citizens to resist what he termed command politics.

“The heartless and cruel demolition of citizens’ homes is a violation of human rights and a violation of the dignity & security of persons. This command politics based on iron-fisted governance style must be resisted by us all!Those responsible, Stop it!,” said Chamisa.

MDC-T Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora also condemned the timing of the demolitions which he said is being done in a cruel, sadistic and inhumane manner considering that the rain season is now in full throttle.

“Destroying people’s dwellings during the rainy season is just cruel, sadistic, inhumane and degrading. It is unconstitutional and unconscionable. The destroyers were aware of these dwellings all along but decide to strike now. SAD,” said Mwonzora.

Harare Mayor, Councillor Jacob Mafume said they will now go after the culprits first saying demolishing people’s houses was an act of revictimising victims.

“Going after the culprits first before action. Cannot revictimise the victims. Will hold in abeyance until land barons arrested. We will liase with the anti corruption agencies to go after the land barons first,” said Mafume.

Harare has battled against land barons who continue to fraudulently acquire land which they develop into stands before selling to unsuspecting land-seekers.