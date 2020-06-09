Gweru Hospital Medical Superintendent In Abuse Storm

Gweru Provincial Hospital Medical Superintendent, Dr Fabian Mashingaidze is in the eye of a storm following his alleged manhandling of a senior nurse at the health institution.

Zimbabwe Professional Nurses Union president, Mr Robert Chiduku confirmed the incident saying Sister in Charge, Chenaimoyo Kudzinetsa Masvusvu was physically and verbally attacked.

“We would like to condemn verbal, emotional and physical abuse perpetrated on our member Sister Masvusvu, by the aggressive medical Superintendent Dr Fabian Mashingaidze. We are totally disappointed as a union and as profession to have one of our own dehumanized” said Chiduku.

Chiduku alleges Masvusvu went to the medical superintendent’s office, for an official appointment through the acting senior nursing officer grade II, one Matron Bushu.

“Sister Masvusvu was on vacation leave, but had to attend an emergency meeting to where she was attacked. On several occasions, the medical superintendent was making moves to prevent her from heading the new Covid 19 facility. This new facility has ICU equipment which can only be operated by qualified ICU nurses and a qualified Intensive care sister in charge like Sister Masvusvu,” said Chiduku.

He said the move was part of Mashingaidze’s plan to thwart Masvusvu from heading the new department.

“The conflict which was brewing for some time, was as a result of clash of interests. The medical superintendent wanted to put his favourites in the new facility. The medical superintendent lied also to relevant stakeholders, stating that the hospital had no intensive care nurse. He further indicated that there was a competent midwife who could manage the new facility.” he said

Chiduku alleges that there are instances where interviews have been fast-tracked in a bid accommodate the medical superintendent allies.

The union condemned any form of violence against women and called on for a full investigation into the issue.

“We condemn violence against women. Professional bullying against our member is injury to all nurses. Picking a married woman like an object is dehumanizing her. It’s violence against all women. It’s against the nursing profession. We also condemn the acts of nepotism, corruption and segregation which led to this abuse. We need truth and justice in this matter,” said Chiduku

The incident is alleged to have happened on May 26 this year and efforts to get a comment from Mashingaidze were futile as his phone was not reachable.