Gweru City Declared A COVID-19 Hotspot

The government has declared Gweru a COVID-19 hotspot in addition to Harare and Bulawayo following a high number of positive cases being recorded in the city.

Addressing Tuesday’s post cabinet briefing, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said cabinet declared Gweru a COVID-19 hotspot after the city recorded 168 cases which is the third highest for a single city.

“Most of the local cases are in Bulawayo (667), Harare (601) and Gweru (168). Cabinet, therefore, declared Gweru a hotspot of COVID-19, in addition to Harare and Bulawayo,” read statement.

Out of the one hundred and twenty-two thousand seven hundred and seventy (122 770) tests conducted throughout the country two thousand seven hundred and four (2 704) were confirmed COVID-19 positive, compared to the one thousand seven hundred and thirteen (1 713) cases reported on 20 July, 2020.

This translates to a 68% increase in the number of confirmed cases.

Cabinet announced with regret, that the total number of COVID-19 fatalities has increased to thirty-six (36) from the twenty-six (26) reported last week.

“Of particular concern is that cumulative number of confirmed local COVID-19 cases has increased by 112% from seven hundred and ninety-one (791) to one thousand six hundred and seventy-five (1 675) during the past week,” read the statement.

The government said they are expediting efforts to put in place Rapid Result Test Teams to facilitate localized lockdowns in hotspot suburbs of the three cities.