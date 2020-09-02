Gvt To Resume Airport, Tourism Operations

The government is finalizing on modalities for the reopening of the Airports to support the resumption of the tourism sector, 263Chat has learnt.

While briefing the media yesterday, the Minister of Information, Broadcasting and Publicity, Monica Mutsvangwa said the Cabinet approved the resumption of the rest of tourism operations including boat operations.

“Government is finalizing on modalities for the re-opening of Airports to support the resumption of the Tourism Sector. The plan is to start with the resumption of domestic flights and then move to international flights,” said Mutsvangwa.

The development comes at a time there are growing calls for the reopening of airspace in the country given that neighboring countries such as South Africa and Zambia have since resumed domestic and international flights.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared a “total” lockdown from March 30th curtailing movement within the country, shutting most shops and suspending flights in and out of Zimbabwe.

Cabinet also acknowledged that despite the surge in positive local cases, the majority of the cases of local transmission are mild to moderate, with a recovery rate of about 80 percent.

“Most of these cases are managed at home and in isolation facilities. The national testing strategy however will continue to priorities the testing of all health care workers and other frontline personnel, inclusive of public transport drivers,” Minister Mutsvangwa said.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said Treasury had released US$20 million for the procurement of testing kits that have been in short supply.

Zimbabwe now has 6 559 confirmed Covid-19 cases with 203 deaths, although recoveries have reached 5 241.