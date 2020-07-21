Gvt Suspends Face To Face Lectures At Colleges

Just over a month after allowing face to face lectures on campus to resume, Government has with immediate effect suspended the practice as part of ongoing interventions to contain the recent upsurge in Covid-19 cases in the country.

In a later addressed to all principals of teachers colleges, polytechnics and industrial training colleges, the secretary in the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Fanuel Tagwira gave assurance that authorities will set up adequate infrastructure to facilitate access to e-learning in all institutions.

“It is now observed that Covid-19 cases are escalating daily and this may put the lives of students and members of staff in our institutions at high risk,”

“In view of the foregoing, the Ministry is hereby directing that all tertiary education institutions, with immediate effect, suspend face to face lectures on campus and continue with e-learning. In this regard, all students should vacate halls of residence by Friday, 24 July 2020,” the letter read.

Zimbabwean colleges re-opened in June, but only final year students were allowed on campus and conducting face to face lectures with the rest learning online.

However a spike in Covid-19 cases in the recent weeks has prompted authorities to reconsider the decision.