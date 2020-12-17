GVT Appoints ARDA, COTTCO Boards

The Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement, Dr Anxious Masuka this morning appointed former Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) president, Sifelani Jabangwe as the new board chairperson for COTTCO and agronomist Ivan Craig as the chairperson for the Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA).

The new ARDA board consists of Lance Jena, Darlington Muzeza, Brian Oldrieve (founder of Pfumvudza promoters Foundations for Farming), Thembinkosi Magwaliba, Philomina Mandaza, Willard Mbona and Conrad Zawe.

Dr Masuku said the new ARDA board must transform and fully utilise 88 000ha of arable land, out of its 142000ha from the current 13000ha, within the next three years.

ARDA owns 21 estates across the country with most of them lying unproductive.