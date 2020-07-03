Govt Warns Private Schools 

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has warned private schools against re-opening schools before the 28 July 2020 date set by government for the resumption of lessons saying those who flout the directive risk being de-registered.

School closed in late March following government decision to put the country on a national lockdown to curb the spread of the pandemic.

In a statement, the primary and secondary education minister Cain Mathema said government will not hesitate to de-register schools that flout re-opening directive.

“The ministry would like to warn some authorities of trust schools, private schools and independent colleges that flout the directive that it will not hesitate to de-register their institutions should they continue to defy government directives on the re-opening of schools. Please, none of us must endanger anyone anyone’s life and health during this COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mathema.

He reiterated that the re-opening of schools which will be done in a phased approach will begin with examination classes opening on the 28th of July.

“Following reports that some private schools and independent colleges have started re-opening schools, the ministry of primary and secondary education would like to reiterate that date for the start of the phased re-opening of schools still remains 28 July 2020.

“Furthermore, the ministry would like to remind parents, guardians, learners and all stakeholders that the country has adopted a phased approach to re-opening, with learners writing examinations in 2020 being the first to be allowed back,” added Mathema.

Some private schools were slowly re-opening with some introducing online classes to avoid missing out on their syllabuses.