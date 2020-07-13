Govt Warns Citizens Against Complacency

“It’s very important that all the potential tendencies to relax should stop. We are in danger and this should be seen through how we react,” he said.
Speaking on the same occasion, Chinese Deputy Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhao Baogang said the Chinese Government was trying its best to help Zimbabwe.
He commended President Emmerson Mnangagwa for his putting maximum effort towards the fight against the pandemic.
“Zimbabwe under the leadership of President Mnangagwa has done an excellent job. President Mnangagwa is trying his best to contain the spread of the virus.
“We hope with the joint efforts we can overcome all the difficulties and defeat coronavirus,” said the Deputy Ambassador said.