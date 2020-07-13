Govt Warns Citizens Against Complacency

Government has warned citizens against complacency towards COVID-19 saying the crisis is still far from over.

Speaking after receiving 30 000 testing kits from the Republic of China at the donation at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport yesterday, the Acting Minister in the Ministry of Health and Child Care Proffesor Amon Murwira warned Zimbabweans against complacency towards the pandemic saying the country was witnessing an increase in cases.

“Zimbabweans should never think that the crisis is over. We are facing an unprecedented increase in the number of cases. What that means is that Government can do the best it can, but at the end of the day the individual citizens have to take heed that these issues have become very personal,”Murwira said.

“We should take this as a personal war against COVID-19,” he added.

Murwira said the kits would help expedite the testing of coronavirus amid a spike in the number of cases.

“It’s very important that all the potential tendencies to relax should stop. We are in danger and this should be seen through how we react,” he said.

Speaking on the same occasion, Chinese Deputy Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhao Baogang said the Chinese Government was trying its best to help Zimbabwe.

He commended President Emmerson Mnangagwa for his putting maximum effort towards the fight against the pandemic.

“Zimbabwe under the leadership of President Mnangagwa has done an excellent job. President Mnangagwa is trying his best to contain the spread of the virus.

“We hope with the joint efforts we can overcome all the difficulties and defeat coronavirus,” said the Deputy Ambassador said.

The kits arrived as the Zimbabwean COVID-19 total reached 985 confirmed cases with 328 recoveries and 18 deaths as of yesterday.