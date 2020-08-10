Govt To Repossess Underutilised Farms

Government has completed the first phase of the Land Audit and will repossess underutilised land in line with Government policy.

Speaking during this year’s Heroes’ Day Commemorations at State House, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said Government will embark on a multi prolonged Agriculture Recovery Plan.

“My administration embarked on the First Phase of the Land Audit which has now been completed. Under-utilized land identified through the audit will be allocated in line with Government Policy.

“To further stimulate productivity, a multi-pronged Agriculture Recovery Plan is being rolled out. This will result in increased productivity of maize, wheat, soya beans and traditional grains. Similarly, the implementation of the Pfumvudza Concept is progressing well and will see a transformation to food security at household level,” said President Mnangagwa

He encouraged farmers to honour late heroes by taking advantage of the Command Agriculture programme.

“Farmers are encouraged to honour the departed heroes by taking full advantage of the recapitalisation of the Command Agriculture programme, dam construction, irrigation development and mechanisation programmes which my administration is undertaking in partnership with the private sector. The setting of pre-planting producer prices as an incentive together with the Growth Plan must give impetus to our farmers to boost production and productivity.” he said

In 2000, Government implemented the land reforms, which sometimes resulted in violent evictions of white commercial farmers. Some beneficiaries of the programme have gone for years without utilising the land.