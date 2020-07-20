Govt Tightens Security, Only Essential Services To Be Allowed In CBDs

Information Secretary Nick Mangwana has announced the government move to tighten security to ensure that only essential services are allowed into Central Business districts.

This is on the back of a recent spike in COVID-19 local transmission cases and triple digit numbers being recorded almost on a daily basis.

“Yesterday, 133 positive cases were registered. There are some cases of deaths which are awaiting test results on whether Covid-19 was the cause. Security is being tightened to ensure only essential services can be allowed through to CBDs. We apologies for any inconveniences,” tweeted Mangwana.