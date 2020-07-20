Govt Tightens Security, Only Essential Services To Be Allowed In CBDs

By Fadzai Ndangana
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Publicity,Nick Mangwana

Information Secretary Nick Mangwana has announced the government move to tighten security to ensure that only essential services are allowed into Central Business districts.

This is on the back of a recent spike in COVID-19 local transmission cases and triple digit numbers being recorded almost on a daily basis.

“Yesterday, 133 positive cases were registered. There are some cases of deaths which are awaiting test results on whether Covid-19 was the cause. Security is being tightened to ensure only essential services can be allowed through to CBDs. We apologies for any inconveniences,” tweeted Mangwana.

In yesterday’s update, the Ministry of Health and Child Care indicated that local transmissions of Covid-19 rose sharply after 116 cases were recorded, with 22 being contacts of known confirmed cases, the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

Investigations are now underway to establish the source of infection for the other 94 cases.

A number of corporate companies including PSMAS, CIMAS, NMB Bank and Star Africa were forced to close some of their branches after  reported of employees testing positive to the global pandemic.

 

